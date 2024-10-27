Teenager shot and killed at Brooklyn public housing complex: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a teenager at a public housing complex on Saturday night.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 11:44 p.m. on Oct. 26 within the Whitman Houses at 32 Auburn Place in Fort Greene.

Officers from the 88th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 16-year-old boy shot in the chest.

EMS rushed the wounded youngster to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 20, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 88th Precinct saw four homicides, one more than the number tallied at the same point last year. There had also been seven shootings, the exact number of incidents recorded at the same time last year.