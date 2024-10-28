Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly assaulted a teenager on a Bronx bus on Oct. 25, 2024.

Police in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who sucker-punched and stabbed a 14-year-old boy on board a bus last week.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was on the Bx8 bus near East Gun Hill Road and Bronxwood Avenue in Williamsbridge at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 when the suspect approached him and violently punched him twice in the face.

Police could not confirm if anything was said leading up to the attack. But after repeatedly pummeling the young straphanger, the perp allegedly said, “Oh, I like this,” authorities described.

The beating escalated when the suspect whipped out a knife and stabbed the boy in his left ear and right arm, law enforcement sources said.

The suspect managed to flee the scene in an unknown direction before officers from the 47th Precinct arrived.

Meanwhile, police noted, the victim suffered a head laceration. EMS brought him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Police could not yet confirm a possible motive for the assault or whether the boy knew his attacker.

On Oct. 27, police released surveillance footage of the suspect at large. In the video, the suspect is seen on the bus wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a medical mask.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.