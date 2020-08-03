Manhattan man cuffed for assaulting two people in separate attacks

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Manhattan man was arrested for allegedly committing two assaults this year.

According to police, at 6 a.m. on April 2, a 25-year-old man was opening a deli at 300 8th Avenue when 27-year-old Oscar Apronti allegedly approached him from behind and hit the deli employee in the back with an unknown hard object in an unprovoked attack. Apronti then allegedly fled the scene to parts unknown.

The victim suffered a laceration to the back of his head and was taken to Bellevue hospital in stable condition.

Months later on July 23, Apronti allegedly struck a 64-year-old male employee at Gristedes Supermarket, located at 225 9th Avenue, in the head with a hammer.

Following an ongoing investigation, Apronti was arrested for his alleged role in these incidents on Aug. 2. Apronti was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the April 2 incident and with assault, stalking and criminal possession of a weapon in the July 23 incident.