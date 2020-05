Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating a Manhattan shooting that left a man injured on Thursday night.

According to police, at 10:30 p.m. on May 28 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of 724 E 6th Street. Upon their arrival officers found that a 40-year-old man had been shot in the arm at the scene by an unidentified individual.

EMS took the victim to Cornell Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues.