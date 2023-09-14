Man’s face slashed on 6 train at Grand Central Station: NYPD

A 41 year-old man was slashed while aboard a Downtown 6 train at Grand Central Station on Sept. 14.

A man’s face was slashed aboard a subway train at Grand Central Station on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident unfolded on a downtown 6 train at 8:54 a.m., when a 41-year-old man was attacked with a sharp object, leaving the victim with a cut across his face, according to police. It isn’t clear what prompted the slashing.

The victim managed to make it out on the platform where EMS rushed him to NYU Langone.

The perpetrator, who is believed to be in his 60s, fled the terminal in an unknown destination.

Commuters on the 6-line faced heavy delays for about an hour following the attack.

