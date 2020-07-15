Mayor de Blasio to sign bill banning chokehold Wednesday

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Wednesday that he would sign a package of police reform bills including legislation banning the NYPD from using chokeholds to restrain suspects sometime on Wednesday, July 15.

The New York City Council passed the sweeping package of police reform bills last month but de Blasio refused to sign the bills after backlash from NYPD officers who said that the legislation would weaken the force amid a new spike in crime.

In June, the number of gun violence throughout the five boroughs spiked significantly compared to last year. Between June 1 and June 30, the city saw a 130% increase in shootings, 250 versus 89 in 2019.