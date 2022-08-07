Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist dies, biker injured, in Henry Hudson Parkway crash: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
Henry Hudson Parkway
The Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 102nd Street in Manhattan.
Google Maps

A motorcyclist died after she crashed her two-wheeler on the Henry Hudson Parkway and was hit by another biker Saturday night. 

The 48-year-old was heading north on the highway near W. 102nd Street on the Upper West Side at 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 6, when she slammed into the divider and was thrown into the oncoming southbound roadway. 

A 25-year-old man riding a motorbike heading south then collided with her, cops said. 

Paramedics brought both to Mount Sinai Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead and the the man was in stable condition, according to NYPD. 

The police are withholding the deceased woman’s name until they can notify her family. 

There is a cluster of crashes that occurred on that bend in the highway, with 11 collisions injuring 19 people over the past 11 years, according to city data collected by Crash Mapper. 

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC