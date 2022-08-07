Motorcyclist dies, biker injured, in Henry Hudson Parkway crash: NYPD

A motorcyclist died after she crashed her two-wheeler on the Henry Hudson Parkway and was hit by another biker Saturday night.

The 48-year-old was heading north on the highway near W. 102nd Street on the Upper West Side at 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 6, when she slammed into the divider and was thrown into the oncoming southbound roadway.

A 25-year-old man riding a motorbike heading south then collided with her, cops said.

Paramedics brought both to Mount Sinai Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead and the the man was in stable condition, according to NYPD.

The police are withholding the deceased woman’s name until they can notify her family.

There is a cluster of crashes that occurred on that bend in the highway, with 11 collisions injuring 19 people over the past 11 years, according to city data collected by Crash Mapper.