New York City woman dies of injuries following apparent shark attack in Maine

A New York City woman has been identified as the victim of a shark attack up in Maine.

On July 27, a woman was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack while swimming in the water near Bailey Island, located off the Maine shore, ABC7 New York reported. The victim has since been identified as 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach.

According to the Maine Department of Marine Resource, Holowach was picked up by two kayakers who rushed her to shore. EMS responders were called to the scene where she was pronounced dead.

The attack occurred on the same day that there were three shark sightings on Long Island. The sightings occurred at Lido Beach West, Nickerson Beach and City of Long Beach.

While no one was injured, swimmers on the South Shore were ordered to get out of the waters from Jones Beach to Atlantic Beach.