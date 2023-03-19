‘Constant’ readiness: NYC law enforcement prepared after Trump calls for protests

New York City law enforcement is standing guard on the heels of social media posts from Donald Trump over the weekend, in which the former president urged his supporters to protest his expected indictment and arrest, which he claims will take place Tuesday.

In a private email to employees at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, DA Bragg said his team would “ensure that any specific or credible threats” against the office would be “fully investigated.”

While the district attorney did not reference Trump by name, the letter — first reported by Politico and confirmed by a DA spokesperson to be legitimate — did note “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation” by the DA’s office.

Trump, 76, said in a post on his “Truth” social network early Saturday that “illegal leaks” from Bragg’s office indicated that the DA was eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

However, Trump provided no evidence in the all-caps post suggesting he was informed of a pending arrest, and Bragg’s office has continued to decline comment on the former president, or any potential charges coming against him.

In the email to employees, Bragg added that the office is working alongside the New York Police Department and Office of Court Administration, the administrative arm of the court system in New York, to ensure the protection of all 1,600 of his staffers.

In a statement to amNewYork Metro, an NYPD spokesperson said the agency will remain as ready as they ever are — regardless of whether or not any protests pan out.

“The NYPD’s state of readiness remains a constant at all times, for all contingencies,” the statement read. “Our communications and coordination with our partners in government and in law enforcement are fundamental tenets of our commitment to public safety.”