Brooklyn bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver possibly operating truck: NYPD

Police in Brooklyn are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night that killed a bicyclist.

Eugene Schroeder, 56, of Wilson Avenue in Bushwick was fatally struck at the corner of Morgan and Johnson Avenues in East Williamsburg at about 11:32 p.m. on March 9.

Officers from the 90th Precinct, in responding to a call about the incident, found Schroeder lying near a fallen bicycle in the crosswalk, with severe head trauma.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Schroeder was riding in a marked bicycle lane traveling southbound along Morgan Avenue when he came to a stop near the passenger side of the driver’s vehicle, believed to be a truck.

Seconds later, authorities said, the driver turned the truck to the right, heading onto Johnson Avenue westbound — striking Schroeder in the process, and throwing him onto the roadway.

Authorities said the driver did not stop their vehicle, which continued westbound along Johnson Avenue.

EMS rushed Schroeder to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is now handling the case. So far, no arrests have been made.

The intersection of Morgan and Johnson Avenues saw two crashes in 2022 that left four motorists injured, according to NYC Crash Mapper.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.