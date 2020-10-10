NYC SHOOTINGS: Four shot in Bronx and Harlem in overnight violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four men took bullets in the Bronx and Harlem in three separate shootings between Friday night and Saturday morning, police reported. All victims are in stable condition at this hour.

The first shooting took place at about 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 9, when two men were shot in front of a grocery store at 305 West 181st St. in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

Law enforcement sources said an unidentified gunman shot a 22-year-old man in the buttocks and a 26-year-old man in the abdomen.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, located about two blocks away from the crime scene, responded to the shooting with EMS units. Paramedics rushed the victims to St. Barnabas Hospital.

About an hour later, officers from the 26th Precinct in Harlem responded to a shooting at the corner of West 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue at about 12:59 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Police sources said a 53-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right ankle at the location. At this point in the investigation, police do not believe he was the intended target.

Paramedics brought the victim to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Finally, back in the Bronx, a 29-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside the Morris Houses at 3673 Third Ave. in Claremont Village at 1:24 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Law enforcement sources said the victim took two gunshots to his back, as well as additional bullets to his stomach and left hand. EMS units brought him to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, the victim told members of the 42nd Precinct that he had heard gunshots and then felt pain. No other information provided.

In all three shootings, the NYPD reported, detectives have not yet established motives for the gun violence, or descriptions of the suspects responsible.

Meanwhile, police have released video footage from another Bronx shooting which shows the gunman opening fire on the victim.

That incident took place at 5:57 a.m. on Oct. 9 in front of 1572 East 174th St. in Soundview. The video shows the suspect walking toward a vehicle parked in front of the location, then pointing a gun and opening fire from behind a tree.

Law enforcement sources said the culprit pumped several rounds into the parked vehicle, hitting a 26-year-old man in the arm multiple times. Following the gunfire, the suspect fled the location on foot, and was last seen heading westbound along 173rd Street.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to the scene. EMS units brought the victim to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding any of these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.