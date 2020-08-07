NYC Shootings: Ten people shot in three boroughs in ongoing gun violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ten people were shot overnight in the latest surge of gun violence in three boroughs, police say.

Of those, one man is said to be hanging onto life at Kings County Hospital from a Brooklyn shooting where three people were hit in a fusillade of bullets.

Gun violence has continued unabated for weeks now as the NYPD steps up patrols, posts high visibility vehicles at trouble spots, works with community groups with outreach and increases gun arrests.

However, the proliferation of guns and pent up anger over the loss of jobs, closing of schools and entertainment venues has led to increased violence on the streets. In addition, the closing of the courts, release of prisoners from Rikers Island and criminal justice reform have all contributed to increased gun violence and crime, police officials say.

Here is a rundown of the latest city-wide shootings:

Aug. 6, 6:15 p.m. – A 21-year-old man was shot at the corner of Foster Avenue and Nostrand Avenue. Police from the 67th Precinct say the victim showed up at Kings County Hospital with a bullet wound to the leg by private vehicle. He was uncooperative, police say.

Aug. 6, 7 p.m. – A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg at the corner of East 82nd Street and Flatlands Avenue, despite a heavy 69th Precinct police presence in that area. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, a male black wearing a blue t-shirt, fled in a grey vehicle north on 82nd Street. No further information was available.

Aug. 6, 9:28 p.m. – Police say a 17-year-old man was shot twice in the leg at the corner of Adam Clayton Powell Blvd and West 132nd Street in Harlem. The victim was shot apparently after a dispute and was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The 32nd Precinct reported that the suspect was a Black man with a slim build, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and fled on 7th Avenue.

Aug. 6, 10:23 p.m. – A 49-year-old man was hit with flying glass when someone began firing shots at him at Fulton Street and Waverly Place in Clinton Hill. Police from the 88th Precinct said the victim suffering only a laceration from the glass and was treated at the scene. Unknown where the shots came from.

Aug. 6, 10:50 p.m. – Three people were shot while standing in front of 2016 Regent Place at East 21st Street in Flatbush. Police from the 70th Precinct found the three wounded included an 18-year-old shot in the head, a 21-year-old man shot in the buttocks and a 26-year-old man shot in the leg.

All were rushed to Kings County Hospital, where the 18-year-old is said to be clinging to life. The others were said to be stable.

Witnesses told police two people emerged from a four-door sedan and began shooting at the group and then fled south on Flatbush Avenue.

Aug. 7, 1:50 a.m. – A 62-year-old woman was shot in the leg inside of 886 Saratoga Avenue in Brownsville. She reportedly showed up at Brookdale Hospital by private vehicle. She provided few details of how she was shot.

Aug. 7, 1:14 a.m. – A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg in front of 665 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx. Police from the 40th Precinct said the victim was taken by private vehicle to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. She was “uncooperative,” police say.

Aug. 7, 4 a.m. – A person was shot at the corner of Cleveland Street and Atlantic Avenue in East New York. Few details were available on his shooting, under investigation by the 75th Precinct detectives.

There were also 10 reports of shots fired in Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx and Far Rockaway, Queens, but no reports of anyone hit in those instances.

Police also announced the arrest of Marcus Worrell, 24, of Lott Avenue in Brownsville, in connection with the shooting death of Evan Hillman, 28, of Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn on June 5. Hillman was one of two people shot at 620 Livonia Avenue. The motive was not immediately revealed.