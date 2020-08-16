NYC SHOOTINGS: Two more dead in overnight gunfire, more than 40 shot this weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people were killed and eight others were wounded in another round of city-wide gun violence between Saturday night and Sunday morning — adding to an already bloody weekend in New York City.

Since Friday night, police reported that more than 40 people have been shot across the five boroughs, four of them fatally. The violence comes even as the NYPD steps up high-visibility patrols, making gun arrests and breaking up large gatherings that have occurred in areas of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the Bronx where gun violence has occurred in previous nights.

As for the latest rash in gun violence, the first homicide occurred at 8:11 p.m. on Aug. 15 in front of 710 Beach Ave. in the Bronx, where 27-year-old Anthony Martin was shot inside a car. Officers from the 43rd Precinct found the victim sitting in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics rushed Martin, a resident of the Bronx, to Jacobi Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

The second homicide occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 16 at Ocean and Parkside Avenues just outside of Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, police say.

Cops from the 71st Precinct found a 47-year-old man shot twice in the head. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified, police say.

The area around the shooting was closed off for hours as police combed the area for evidence and witnesses.

Here is a rundown of the other shootings during the past 24 hours:

Aug. 15, 5:57 p.m. – A 28-year-old man was shot in the face by several men in a U-Haul truck in front of 555 East 80th St. in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

The victim was removed by private means to Brookdale Hospital, where law enforcement sources said he is clinging to life. Meanwhile, cops are looking for the U-Haul van, which fled north on East 80th Street after the shooting.

Saturday, two men were shot two blocks away from the location, considered a hot-spot of gang activity.

Aug. 15, 7:10 p.m.- A 30-year-old man was shot in the left thigh after a dispute with a group of men at 552 West 188th St. in the Hudson Heights section of Manhattan. He was taken by private vehicle to Harlem Hospital.

Aug. 15, 8:45 p.m. – A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in front of 669 Arnow Ave. in the Allerton section of the Bronx. The suspects fled in a white BMW, according to the 49th Precinct. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Aug. 15, 11;45 p.m. – A 16-year-old man was shot once in the chest at 1564 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx. Officers from the 42nd Precinct found the victim on the ground and EMS took the victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Aug. 16, 12:40 a.m. – A 31-year-old man was shot in the right leg in front of 10 Plaza St., near Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, by a person in a Ram pick-up truck. The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Cops say this was the same location where a man was shot to death in his car the day before.

Aug. 16, 3:11 a.m. – A 26-year-old female who shot in the abdomen by an unknown suspect at Lincoln and Franklin Avenues in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Members of the 71st Precinct found the victim lying on the ground and EMS rushed her to Kings County Hospital where she is in serious condition.

Aug. 16, 3:45 a.m. – A 19-year-old male was shot once in the neck at 952 Tinton Ave. in the Bronx. Police reported that the victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, but has been “uncooperative.”

Aug. 16, 4:47 a.m. – A 26-year-old man was shot in the back in front of 2937 Westchester Ave. in the Pelham Bay area of the Bronx. Officers from the 45th Precinct found the victim on the ground and EMS took him to Jacobi Medical Center where he is expected to survive. No description of the assailants were available by press time.

In addition to these shootings, the NYPD Transit Bureau is also seeking the suspect who shot a 40-year-old man at Grand Central Station, near the southbound 4/5/6 lines, on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was struck once in the left arm and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Cops described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion between 20 and 30 years of age, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red hat, black sweatshirt, black t-shirt, light-colored jeans with an American flag on the right leg, and black sneakers.