NYPD crossing guard arrested for impersonating a detective to try and sneak into Manhattan PATH station

An off-duty NYPD school crossing guard was arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to sneak his way into the PATH system in Manhattan.

According to police, just before 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 30-year-old George Oliver was allegedly observed attempting to manipulate the turnstile at a PATH system within the confines of the 1st Precinct.

When stopped by police, Oliver allegedly asserted that he was an NYPD detective.

Oliver was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespassing, theft of service and criminal impersonation.