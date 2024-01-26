NYPD officer arrested for child porn, exploitation of a minor

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Federal authorities arrested an NYPD officer for sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography, and cuffed an alleged female conspirator in the horrific scheme on Thursday.

According to the investigation, 46-year-old police officer Angad Beharry had gone by the alias “Gad” while communicating online with 23-year-old Gisainet Cristina Chirinos Viloria, a citizen of Venezuela residing in Indiana.

During their text-based chats between August 2022 and September 2022, Beharry allegedly asked Viloria for explicit photos of a nine-year-old child with whom Viloria appeared to be acquainted, and paid her money when she sent the illegal pictures.

The disgusting actions were uncovered after, in October of 2022, members of the Colombian National Police rescued a one-year-old girl from Colombia, whose mother had captured explicit photos of. After the mother’s arrest in the South American country, she told local law enforcement that she had been communicating with Beharry about the child porn — and that she had a friend from Venezuela who had also been in contact with the defendant.

When Colombian authorities passed that information along with American authorities, it led them to Viloria, and ultimately to Beharry.

Upon confronting Beharry, authorities allegedly found multiple photos and videos of child sexual abuse — including images of children engaging in sexual acts with adults.

Both Beharry and Viloria were arrested on Thursday in federal court, and each charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, while the former cop was hit with an additional charge of possession of child pornography.

Beharry appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy, and was detained without bail, while Viloria appeared in Indiana and was also denied release.

“The alleged actions of Angad Beharry and Gisainet Cristina Chirinos Viloria are unconscionable and despicable,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “Moreover, Beharry, as a New York City Police officer, is trusted in this community to protect us and stand up for what is right, but he now stands accused of victimizing a child to satisfy his own alleged repulsive desires.”

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan hailed the investigation an promised to track down anyone who exploits children such as they alleged in the case against Beharry and Viloria.

“Angad Beharry took an oath to protect the people of this great city. As alleged, he betrayed his duty, chose to serve his vile desires, and, in turn, is accused of the same heinous crimes he once swore to combat,” said Keegan. “Whether here or elsewhere around the world, HSI New York and our law enforcement partners remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the safety of all individuals, especially those victims who are too young or vulnerable to do so themselves.”