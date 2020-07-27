Pennsylvania motorcyclist dies of injuries following crash in Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Pennsylvania woman died after crashing her motorcycle on the border of Queens Village and Hollis on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, July 26, around 7:20 p.m., Tineisha Howard, 42, was driving a 2019 Kawasaki ZX6R motorcycle near Francis Lewis Boulevard and Epsom Course when she lost control of the bike and hit a fire hydrant, according to the police.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene to find Howard unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her head and body, the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad said.

Howard, who is from Allentown, was taken to North Shore Hospital – Manhasset, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story first appeared on qns.com.