An 18-year-old woman is dead after she was stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

Police say that at 11:40 a.m. on June 12, officers responded to a call regarding a person stabbed at 9712 Seaview Ave. in Canarsie. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim with a stab wound to her torso.

The victim, whose identity has not been released as of yet, was rushed by EMS to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, however no information is available regarding charges. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.