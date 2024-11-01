Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police arrested a 15-year-old perp who allegedly shot and killed a teenage boy in Harlem last week.

Police said they were withholding the suspect’s name because of his age but confirmed that patrol cops spotted the young perp and made the arrest within the vicinity of the 28th Precinct. Police cuffed and charged the boy with second-degree murder on Oct. 31 at 11:29 p.m. for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Clarence Jones near West 124 Street and Lenox Avenue on Oct. 24.

According to law enforcement sources, on the day of the crime, officers from the 28th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call of a male shot, found Jones bleeding from a single gunshot wound to his torso.

EMS arrived at the bloody scene and immediately rushed Jones to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were not yet able to say whether or not the suspect and his victim knew each other, or what may have led up to the deadly shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.