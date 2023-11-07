Police looking for four suspects in gang robbery aboard Midtown subway

The four remaining suspects in the Oct. 29 robbery.

Police are searching for four suspects who violently robbed a man aboard a Midtown Manhattan subway last month.

NYPD officers arrested one 20-year-old man in connection with the Oct. 29 incident, but have yet to track down his four accomplices in the bloody crime.

According to the investigation, the five suspects grabbed a 28-year-old straphanger’s cell phone while aboard a train pulling into the 57th St-7th Ave station in Manhattan at around 3 p.m.

When the victim confronted the five robbers, they began punching and kicking him several times, before running off of the train, according to police.

The suspect did not give up, though, and continued pursuing the group of thieves, prompting them to beat him again near the exit of the station, cops said.

Nearby NYPD officers rushed to the scene and managed to apprehend one of the suspects, 20-year-old Jhonni Diaz at the scene — charging him with robbery, gang assault, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of stolen property.

The four other suspects fled the station on foot undetected.

Meanwhile, paramedics rushed the injured victim to Mount Sinai West in stable condition, according to authorities.

So far this year, there have been 4,074 robberies recorded in the five boroughs, marking a nearly 4% decline from the 4,238 robberies during the same timeframe last year, according to the most recent NYPD statistics.