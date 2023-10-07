Staten Island teen fatally stabbed on bus, 14-year-old arrested in possible gang-related attack

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Staten Island detectives nabbed a 14-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old to death on board a bus Friday afternoon in a possible gang-related attack, it was reported.

The suspect, whose identity was withheld due to his age, was charged late Friday night with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Law enforcement sources said the 14-year-old boy attacked Syles Ular, 13, of Park Hill Avenue on Staten Island, at around 2:23 p.m. on Oct. 6 while riding a S78 MTA bus along Hylan Boulevard and Littlefield Avenue.

According to Chief of Patrol John Chell, the homicide unfolded after Ular and another teen became agitated with one another, which escalated in an argument spurred on by a gang-related feud.

“Witnesses state there’s an argument on a bus, a knife is produced, and gang signs were being shown back and forth,” Chell said. “We believe this motive is possibly gang related.”

During the heated altercation, a fellow teen pulled out a knife and stabbed Ular several times in the chest causing him to collapse on board. Ular was rushed to Staten Island University South Campus, however, his injuries proved too great; he died soon after reaching the hospital.

The young perpetrator fled the bus but was followed by several good Samaritans, including a retired NYPD sergeant, Chief Chell said. The teen made it about three blocks before the retired cop apprehended him after a witness fingered the murderer.

Both the victim and the perpetrator were believed to have attended the same school, sources said.

“It is deeply concerning,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said regarding the deadly incident when asked about gang activity in and around schools by reporters. “I’m very concerned.”

Senior Vice President of the NYC Transit Department, Demetrius Crichlow, mourned the loss of young life while also commending the bus driver for attempting to keep his passengers calm despite being “Visibly broken up” himself.

“But he was able to maintain his calm, notify the communications, contacted the police rapidly and did a fantastic job and trying to maintain calm on the bus,” Crichlow said. “It’s just a very tragic incident. And, you know, our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”