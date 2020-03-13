Police rule death of Bronx man who was involved in a fight last year a homicide

The death of a Bronx man who had difficulty breathing in November was officially ruled a homicide.

According to police, at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 24, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding an aided man inside of Pamela Green Deli Grocery, located at 785 East 163rd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 43-year-old Andre Goethe, who was having difficulty breathing.

EMS rushed the Goethe to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that prior to the 911 call, Goethe was involved in a physical dispute with an unknown individual. Police say that the injuries he suffered as well as a pre-existing cardiovascular disease contributed to Goethe’s death, which was recently ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.