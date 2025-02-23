Queens knife fight leaves man stabbed to death, killer on the run: NYPD

Cops in Queens are looking for the killer who stabbed a man to death during a reported knife fight on Saturday night.

Police said the bloodshed occurred near a home on the 300 block of Beach 13th Street in Far Rockaway at about 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Officers from the 101st Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about a dispute in progress. Upon arrival, they learned that two men had been fighting at the location with a knife, but both individuals fled moments earlier.

The NYPD then launched a hospital canvass and visited St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, located a few blocks away on Beach 20th Street, where they learned that a 33-year-old man had arrived moments earlier with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The victim, who died at the hospital, was later connected to the incident on Beach 13th Street. Police later identified him as Nilkinson Leonel Medina, 33, who resided on Beach 21st Street in Far Rockaway.

So far, police have made no arrests in the ongoing investigation into the homicide. Police have yet to provide information on a possible motive for the killing, or a suspect’s description.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.