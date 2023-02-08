Queens man dies days after falling on his own scissors during street fight: cops

Detectives in Queens continue to investigate a deadly fight in Forest Hills last month in which one of the combatants fell on his own scissors and suffered a fatal injury.

Gerard Moreno, 30, of 70th Avenue died on Feb. 4, eight days after he became involved in an altercation with Nicholas Loiacono, 27, of Massapequa, Long Island in front of an apartment building at 107-40 Queens Blvd.

Loiacono was booked Tuesday night by police on charges of menacing and attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Further charges against him may be pending the results of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

According to law enforcement sources, the trouble began at the Queens Boulevard location at about 8:40 p.m. on the night of Jan. 27.

Based on preliminary information, police determined that Loiacono’s father dropped off Loiacono at the location to catch a train at the 71st-Continental Avenues subway station when they allegedly witnessed Moreno in a verbal argument with a woman.

Seconds later, authorities said, Loiacono began exchanging words with Moreno, who allegedly produced a pocket knife and a pair of scissors. That led to a physical struggle, cops reported, during which Loiacono allegedly tackled Moreno.

But Moreno landed on the pair of scissors as he fell to the ground, which became stuck in his chest, law enforcement sources noted.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the incident along with EMS units. The officers found Moreno with a stab wound to his chest, and the bloodied scissors nearby.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Feb. 4.