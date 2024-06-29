Queens shooting leaves 19-year-old woman wounded; suspect on the run, police say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Cops in Queens are looking for the suspect who shot a young woman near a public playground on Friday night.

Police sources said the gun violence broke out at about 8:58 p.m. on June 28 near the corner of 155th Street and 65th Avenue, across the way from Pomonok Playground in Flushing.

Officers from the 107th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 19-year-old woman, with a bullet wound to her right foot.

As of Saturday morning, police had not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting. They also do not know whether she was the intended target.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police sources did not have a description of the suspected shooter. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Through June 23, the 107th Precinct had tallied three shootings year-to-date in 2024; it had logged just one at the same time last year, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.