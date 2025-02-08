Queens subway assault: Deranged man beats rider with metal object in random attack

Transit detectives in Queens are looking to find the brute who attacked a man at random on board a subway train near the 67th Avenue station on the F line on Feb. 5, 2025.

The NYPD released images and video late Friday night of the suspect behind the violent assault on board a Jamaica-bound F train as it approached the 67th Avenue station in Rego Park at about 12:05 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator approached the victim, a 26-year-old man, and struck him in the face with an unknown metal object.

According to a source familiar with the case, the suspect attacked the victim without provocation — and the victim did not know his attacker.

Police reported that the wounded victim got off the F train at 67th Avenue, while the suspect remained on board after it left the stop.

Officers from the 112th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20 responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

As shown in the footage the NYPD provided, the suspect had short, dark-colored, receding hair and a beard and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket over a red shirt with a white fleur-de-lis on the front and dark-colored pants while carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.