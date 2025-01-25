Creep in Queens who attempted to rape woman still at large

A Queens suspect who attempted to rape a woman on a neighborhood street early on Friday morning remains at large, police reported.

Cops said the attack occurred at about 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 near a home on the 3100 block of 94th Street in East Elmhurst.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was walking through the area when the suspect approached her from behind. He covered her mouth with a handkerchief and threatened to kill her if she did not comply with his demands.

Police said the attacker then pushed the woman to the ground and proceeded to remove her clothing. Moments later, cops said, the suspect abruptly fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct. The victim was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Late on Friday night, the NYPD released video footage of the attempted rapist walking through the community.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted rape or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.