Manhattan

Brute hits woman’s head with golf club in Lower Manhattan subway station assault

Posted on
Suspect in Manhattan golf club assault at subway station
Police in Lower Manhattan are looking for the deranged man who attacked a woman with a golf club at a subway station on Jan. 24, 2025.
Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police in Lower Manhattan are looking for the deranged man who attacked a woman with a golf club at a subway station on Friday morning.

The NYPD released a video of the perpetrator connected to the violent attack at the Cortlandt Street station on the R/W lines at about 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the victim, a 66-year-old woman, and swung what appeared to be a driver, striking her head. 

Following the vicious assault, cops said, the suspect fled the scene to parts unknown.

Officers from the 1st Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2 responded to the incident. The victim was treated at a local hospital for a laceration to the left side of her head; she was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan skull cap, a gray scarf, a tan shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

