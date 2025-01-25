Brute hits woman’s head with golf club in Lower Manhattan subway station assault

Police in Lower Manhattan are looking for the deranged man who attacked a woman with a golf club at a subway station on Jan. 24, 2025.

The NYPD released a video of the perpetrator connected to the violent attack at the Cortlandt Street station on the R/W lines at about 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the victim, a 66-year-old woman, and swung what appeared to be a driver, striking her head.

Following the vicious assault, cops said, the suspect fled the scene to parts unknown.

Officers from the 1st Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2 responded to the incident. The victim was treated at a local hospital for a laceration to the left side of her head; she was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan skull cap, a gray scarf, a tan shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.