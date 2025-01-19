Queens shooting leaves man dead, perp who pulled trigger on run

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens police are on the hunt for the suspect who shot a man dead on Saturday night.

Police said the victim — Sherman Walker, 51, of Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens — was gunned down at the corner of 204th Street and Murdock Avenue in St. Albans at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a person shot, found Walker with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck, abdomen and left leg.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It was the 113th Precinct’s first homicide of 2025; the command had seven murders in 2024, according to CompStat.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Updated on Jan. 19 at 4:25 p.m.