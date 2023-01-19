Queens teens shot near school, 13-year-old boy booked for firing shots during fight: cops

Queens detectives charged a 13-year-old boy Wednesday night for allegedly shooting two teenagers during a brawl near a high school campus earlier that evening.

Police said the boy, whose identity was withheld due to his age, opened fire during a fight near the Campus Magnet High School at 207-01 116th Ave. in Queens Village at about 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 18.

The motive for the fight and shooting was not immediately known, and remains under investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 105th Precinct, in responding to reports of the shooting, found a 14-year-old boy shot in the right leg and a 16-year-old girl who was hit in the right ankle.

EMS rushed both teenagers to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police picked up the teenage shooting suspect at the scene and brought him in for further questioning. Officers also recovered a firearm allegedly used in the shooting: a black I.O. Hellcat semi-automatic .380-caliber handgun.

The 13-year-old boy was later charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, law enforcement sources said.