Brooklyn woman charged with murdering 73-year-old roommate following an argument at their home

A 29-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stabbing her elderly roommate in their Brooklyn home on Friday night.

According to police, at 11:53 p.m. on April 29 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a past assault inside 557 East 21st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 29-year-old Paola Jimenez, who had a laceration to her right hand and 73-year-old Freddy Quevedo, who had been stabbed several times in his back.

Both Quevedo and Jimenez were taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where Quevedo was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that the two were roommates and had gotten into a dispute prior to the 911 call. Though the NYPD could not confirm the cause of the dispute at this time, it was reported by the Daily News that the argument allegedly stemmed from the frequent visitation of Jimenez’s boyfriend.

Jimenez was later arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.