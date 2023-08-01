Alleged subway killer stabs mental health worker at Rikers Island

Claude White, 33, was cuffed and brought to Rikers Island for the alleged murder of 32-year-old Tavon Silver on June 20.

A detainee at Rikers Island reportedly stabbed a mental health worker on Saturday, sending the prison employee to hospital with severe puncture wounds to his face and forearm.

The Daily News first reported the incident, which allegedly occurred at around 5 p.m. in the jail’s George R. Vierno Center.

Department of Corrections sources identified the suspect as 33-year-old Claude White, who allegedly stabbed the 52-year-old victim with a blade that was later recovered at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the victim to New York Presbyterian Hospital for treatment, where he is expected to recover.

White is being detained at the complex on charges related to a different stabbing — for allegedly killing 32-year-old Tavon Silver aboard a 4 train in Manhattan during a fight over drugs.

Police in that killing found Silver unconscious with stab wounds to his chest at Union Square Station in the early morning of June 17. Paramedics rushed Silver to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Claude White’s alleged use of violence ended in tragedy, and now the family and loved ones of Mr. Silver are grieving over this terrible loss,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on July 17, when announcing an indictment against White.

While awaiting court proceedings for that alleged killing, he was locked up at Rikers Island without being allowed out on bail. His next scheduled court date was set to take place on Thursday.

He has now been arrested again for stabbing the mental health worker.

White also boasts a long criminal history prior to his alleged killing of Silver, including over a half-dozen crimes that include grand larceny and robbery, amNewYork previously reported.

Saturday’s incident comes amid calls from federal officials to take control over the notorious detention facility, saying the city has failed to manage Rikers Island properly.

A federal monitor is currently tasked with making recommendations as to the city’s management, but is limited to only being able to provide guidance. U.S. Federal District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain would need to appoint a receiver to truly wrest control away from the city — a move that Mayor Eric Adams has fiercely opposed.

“No matter what happens, I’m going to continue to fix Rikers. I know I could fix Rikers. I want to give the opportunity to do so,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference on July 24.