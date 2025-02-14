Quantcast
Upper East Side

Cops seek suspect who slashed woman with box cutter in an Upper East Side train station

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who slashed a woman in the face at an Upper East Side train station.

According to police, at 4:15 on Feb. 10 a 28-year-old woman was inside the 86th Street subway station when she was approached by an unknown individual. The suspect then slashed the victim across the left cheek and right eyebrow with a box cutter. 

The suspect then fled the station on foot to parts unknown. The victim was taken by paramedics to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

