Slasher in Brooklyn sought for slicing man during street beef: cops | amNewYork

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the assailant who sliced a 52-year-old man’s hand during an argument on a Brooklyn street earlier this month.

Police released on Jan. 30 a photo of the suspect wanted for the Jan. 10 attack, which took place at about 2:54 p.m. in front of the Food Bazaar supermarket at 21 Manhattan Ave. in Williamsburg.

Cops said the suspect and victim became embroiled in a verbal dispute for undisclosed reasons. The beef turned bloody, police said, when the perpetrator pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim across his left hand.

Following the attack, authorities said, the assailant ran away on foot eastbound along Moore Street.

Officers from the 90th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim was brought by private means to Woodhull Hospital for treatment.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion believed to be 25 years of age, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green overcoat, a brown hat and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.