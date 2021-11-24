Driver dies after crashing and burning near Staten Island high school

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A speeding driver died after he flipped his car which caught fire near a school on Staten Island Tuesday night, according to police.

The motorist was driving a Dodge Challenger at high speed when he swerved and crashed into a tree on Manor Road near Susan E. Wagner High School, upturning his vehicle and colliding with the wall of the high school around 11:40 p.m., according to cops.

FDNY rushed to extinguish the blaze and extract the man from the wreckage, but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the authorities.

There was no structural damage to the educational facility, according to the Department of Buildings, which also sent officials to inspect the collision site.