Malliotakis marches into the election night fight | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis marched up towards Public School 23 in Richmondtown, Staten Island with that steely eye-of-the-tiger look that would scare away mere mortal opponents. But she knows she faces a formidable incumbent in Rep. Max Rose in this congressional election, so she is taking no chances and is making as many campaign stops as humanly possible.

She stopped in familiar grounds in Staten Island this evening, where many voters were also well-wishers assuring her that they voted in her favor. Despite the reassurances, she knows that it is a tight race involving 40,000 mail-in ballots that are believed to swing toward a democrat majority.

But she maintained a cool confidence at a campaign stop on Natick Street this evening, with aides at her side. She greeted voters there—on friendly turf for her and the presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Malliotakis maintained that her supporters want to “restore law and order, reopen the economy, preserve the nation and values, and stop socialism — that’s what’s on the ballot today.”

“I feel fantastic about the energy and momentum that’s out there — people really want to send a message to Max Rose, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bill de Blasio that they have pulled this city way to far to the left and that’s less safe,” Malliotakis said. “Today is about restoring public safety and preserving our nation — my parents came as immigrants for the opportunity and potential that the U.S. presents and we want to preserve that for future generations.”

She admitted that they may not have a victor tonight in this very heated race, but stressed her confidence.

“Nancy Pelosi and Max Rose have spent $20 million combined against me in this race, that’s more than was spent by both parties in the mayor’s race in 2017. People in the community know the work I’ve done, I was there after Hurricane Sandy for them, they know I stood up to Mayor de Blasio on property taxes and they know I always have their back.” Malliotakis said. “Certainly we have to make sure the votes are counted and every one has to wait and see — God willing.”