Staten Island man dies after being shot during robbery in his home

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who appears to be the victim of a home invasion on Staten Island.

According to police, at 1:37 a.m. on Dec. 16 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot inside a home on Hinton Street near Woodrow Road. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Staten Island University South Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

An investigation revealed that the man had been a victim of a home invasion robbery, which ultimately resulted in him being shot. The two male suspects fled the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.