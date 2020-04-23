Stir crazy joyride has soggy end in Brooklyn as woman splashes SUV into Jamaica Bay

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This was no way to shake the cabin fever brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

A young woman speeding her Staten Island boyfriend’s SUV on the empty runways of Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn on Wednesday night got a little carried away and lost control of her ride, sinking it into nearby Jamaica Bay.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. on the southern end of Floyd Bennett Field, a former Air Force base during World War II, but now a recreation area for the city run by Gateway National Park. Drivers often come to the field to drive on the runways, some doing spins with their cars, others racing their vehicles up and down the runways.

In this instance, police reported, the woman behind the wheel of her beau’s Cadillac Escalade lost control of her vehicle, which then bounded through the weeds, smashed into a rotten wooden barrier and did a dive into the bay.

The boyfriend, who didn’t want to be identified, was a little embarrassed by the incident, saying “I didn’t mind going for a swim, it was pretty cold, but not this way.”

“I’m just waiting for the police to pull it out of the water, I’m not even sure where it ended up,” said the owner, a former Brooklyn resident. “I want to get some things out like my wallet with my credit cards. and papers. My girlfriend wants to get her badge (she’s an off duty cop),” he said.

Police helicopters, boats and firefighters rushed to the scene within minutes of the crash and both the driver and passenger were treated for exposure, but were unhurt otherwise. Both were taken to a Coney Island Hospital for observation.

Police did not identify the woman as a police officer and could not say what for what police department she is employed. No charges were filed against the driver, though the boyfriend said he wasn’t very happy about what happened, but “it’s just a car, I can’t worry about it.”

Divers were on the scene the next day marking the spot for police or Army Corps of Engineers to lift the car out of the water. The owner stood on the beach much of the afternoon waiting, possibly in vain for the vehicle to be removed.

Police officials said it was unclear when they would be removing the car. No charges were filed against either person in the car at this time.

As a result of the crash, Gateway National Park police stepped up enforcement of dangerous driving at Floyd Bennett, issuing summonses and warnings to drivers for speeding and other infractions.