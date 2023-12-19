Suspect assaults sleeping straphanger during robbery on Brooklyn subway

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for the thief who assaulted a sleeping straphanger during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn on Dec. 15.

The 38-year-old victim told police that he was snoozing aboard a D train near the 36th Avenue station in Sunset Park, when he awoke to find the suspect rummaging through his pockets at around 2:15 a.m.

When the victim confronted the man, the suspect punched him in the face and ran off the train.

Paramedics took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police described the suspect as approximately 35-years-old, standing around 5’9” and weighing 170 lbs. He has a light skin complexion, and short dark hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.