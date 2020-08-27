Teen cuffed for shooting man to death in Queens last month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting George Rosa, who died this week, one month after being hit by the stray bullet in Long Island City.

The teen, who’s name is being withheld because of his age, was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 26, before Queens Criminal Court Judge Joanne Watters. The defendant, who was allegedly a gang member, was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

On July 25, around 11:20 a.m., near the intersection of 22nd Street and 40th Avenue, Rosa was out walking his dog, a few blocks from his home in Long Island City, according to the charges.

Rosa heard a popping sound and noticed bleeding from his stomach, where he had been shot, Katz said. The 54-year-old was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, according to the DA.

On Aug. 26, Rosa succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to the police.

“Tragically, a man is dead because he took his dog for a walk in his neighborhood, struck by a bullet intended for someone else,” Katz said. “Every resident of every community deserves to be safe from the reckless gang violence that is fueled by access to guns.”

The 17-year-old and an accomplice, who has yet to be arrested, allegedly intended to shoot a rival gang member when they missed and hit Rosa, according to the charges.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 25, following a separate shooting near 40th Avenue and 10th Street in Long Island City, according to the DA.

The defendant is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Aug. 27.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.