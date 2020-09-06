Three-alarm inferno hits Queens shopping strip, four firefighters hurt

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Several firefighters were injured while battling a three-alarm blaze that ripped through businesses along a Queens shopping strip on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fire Department.

The NYPD reported that the 911 call about the incident, at 69-10 Grand Ave. in Maspeth, came in at about 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited inside a Dollar Tree store, and rapidly grew into a three-alarm inferno. The fire impacted several nearby businesses, including a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts.

Thirty-three Fire Department units from surrounding areas, with 138 members, and the 104th Precinct responded to the scene.

Four smoke-eaters wound up being rushed to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries suffered while battling the blaze, the FDNY reported.

The Fire Department tweeted that the blaze was brought under control at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fire marshals are now investigating what sparked the inferno, law enforcement sources said.