Police & FireQueens

Three-alarm inferno hits Queens shopping strip, four firefighters hurt

Robert Pozarycki
September 6, 2020
Firefighters work to put out a three alarm fire on Grand Avenue in Maspeth, Queens on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Several firefighters were injured while battling a three-alarm blaze that ripped through businesses along a Queens shopping strip on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fire Department.

The NYPD reported that the 911 call about the incident, at 69-10 Grand Ave. in Maspeth, came in at about 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 6. 

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited inside a Dollar Tree store, and rapidly grew into a three-alarm inferno. The fire impacted several nearby businesses, including a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts.

Water lines are stretched along Grand Avenue during a three-alarm fire in Maspeth, Queens on Sept. 6, 2020. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Thirty-three Fire Department units from surrounding areas, with 138 members, and the 104th Precinct responded to the scene. 

Four smoke-eaters wound up being rushed to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries suffered while battling the blaze, the FDNY reported.

The Fire Department tweeted that the blaze was brought under control at about 4 p.m. Sunday. 

Firefighters break through a closed convenience store while battling a three-alarm fire in Maspeth, Queens on Sept. 6, 2020. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Fire marshals are now investigating what sparked the inferno, law enforcement sources said.

A worker helps refresh firefighters overcome by heat while battling a three-alarm blaze in Maspeth, Queens, on Sept. 6, 2020. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

 

 

