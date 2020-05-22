Three men cuffed for alleged roles in fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three men were arrested for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in the Bronx.

According to police, at 1 a.m. on April 18 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot on East 175th Street near Marmion Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 28-year-old Miguel Cabrera in the driver seat of his car with a gunshot wound to his neck.

EMS rushed Cabrera to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on May 14.

Following an ongoing investigation, three men were arrested on May 7: 25-year-old Humberto Rodriguez, 29-year-old Andres Bello, and 33-year-old Victor Rodriguez. They were each charged with attempted murder.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unclear, according to police. The incident has since been ruled a homicide follow Cabrera’s death.