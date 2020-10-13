Three men slashed while waiting for food near Queens eatery: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the attackers who violently slashed three individuals as they waited for food outside a Queens eatery on Monday night.

Police said the bloody assault happened at about 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 12 in front of a sandwich shop at 80-03 Broadway, near Baxter Avenue, in Elmhurst.

According to law enforcement sources, the three male victims were on a queue waiting for their orders when a group of men approached them.

The group then went on the attack, cops said, slashing the three men about the body before fleeing the scene. The motive for the attack remains unclear at this time.

All three victims sought treatment at Elmhurst Hospital, located across the street from the eatery, police said. The incident was reported to the 110th Precinct.

Law enforcement sources said one of the victims, a 28-year-old man, suffered lacerations to his shoulder, back and biceps, while another 28-year-old man sustained a head laceration. The third victim, a 26-year-old man, was treated for cuts to his wrist and leg. All are now recovering.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.