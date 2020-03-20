Patti LuPone and more stars join the Rosie O’Donnell Show’s one night return this Sunday

For one night and one night only, The Rosie O’Donnell Show will be broadcasted live on Broadway.com this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Giving a nod to famed musical theatre composer Stephen Sondheim on his 90th Birthday, star actress Patti LuPone announced she would joined the star-studded roster for the one-night-only return.

This special event, which Rosie O’Donnell created along with actor/producer Erich Bergen was made to be a LIVE streaming fundraiser for The Actors Fund, in order to help in what is a challenging time for many industries, particularly Broadway.

Also added to that lineup are Shoshana Bean, Annette Bening, Andrew Burnap, Brandon Victor Dixon, Cynthia Erivo, Jordan Fisher, Christopher Jackson, Ali Stroker, and Leslie Uggams.

The complete line-up for Sunday’s “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” will now feature performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in all of entertainment, all participating live from their comfort of their own home, including: Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Beth Behrs, Annette Bening, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Brandon Victor Dixon, Cynthia Erivo, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Jordan Fisher, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Christopher Jackson, Judith Light, Patti LuPone, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ali Stroker, Leslie Uggams, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley, and more.

It will also be livestreamed on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel.