Broadway stage manager chats with actors in free livestream series

BY GRANT LANCASTER

A Broadway stage manager launched a free livestream series on Saturday featuring conversations with award-winning actors.

Jason Daunter, who worked as stage manager on Broadway shows such as “Wicked,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “A Doll’s House,” kicked off his new series Artists in Conversation by interviewing veteran actor Kevin Kline in a YouTube livestream at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Kline has won an Oscar and three Tony Awards for his acting on screen and stage.

Throughout the conversation between Daunter and Kline, students from the Drama Teachers Association of Southern California will perform a variety of classic Shakespearean monologues. Kline has performed in several New York Shakespeare Festival productions, including “Richard III,” “Hamlet” and “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Daunter thinks that this livestream series is important because it gives students and young people interested in drama a crucial outlet, he said.

“School musicals, senior plays and concerts have been cancelled from coast to coast,” Daunter said. “This would have been devastating to me as a high school student. Theatre was the only outlet that allowed me to feel accepted.”