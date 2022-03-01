Quantcast
Brooklyn

Mother and toddler die of injuries after being pulled from fire at a Brooklyn home (UPDATED)

By Lloyd Mitchell
FDNY Paramedics render aide to a toddler that was trapped in a fire apartment at 6 Agate Court.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A mother and her child died on Tuesday after they were pulled from a fire that ripped through a Brooklyn home.

At 9:49 a.m. on March 1, 12 FDNY units and 60 fire personnel responded to a fire on the second floor of 6 Agate Court. Fire suppression units were met with heavy smoke and fire spewing from the rear of the brownstone and the Engine Company used two hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire on the second floor and third floor.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Three people were pulled from the fire, including a one-year-old boy and his 22-year-old mother. rushed to Interfaith Hospital, where they died of their injuries. Another victim suffered minor injuries. 

The fire was brought under control at 11:18 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall.

Updated at 2:09 p.m. Additional reporting by Emily Davenport.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

