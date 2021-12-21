Tough guy knocks out senior man’s tooth during Lower East Side bodega brawl

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops need the public’s help in finding the assailant who delivered a painful punch to a 77-year-old man during a Lower East Side bodega brawl last week.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 15 as the two men were inside a bodega at 161 Rivington St.

According to police, the suspect approached the 77-year-old man and the two became engaged in a verbal dispute.

Things turned violent as the men headed out the front door, police said. The suspect and victim got into a physical struggle, during which the perpetrator punched the senior man in the face. He then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 7th Precinct. Police said the victim lost a tooth and suffered a nasal laceration, but refused medical attention at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, the NYPD released video footage of the tough guy behind the assault.

Police described him as a man with a medium complexion believed to be 30 years of age with short, dark hair, standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a yellow t-shirt, blue sweatpants and white sneakers while carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.