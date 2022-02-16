Trio sought for assaulting woman and smashing her car with bats on East Harlem street

Detectives are looking for a trio who assaulted a woman and whacked her car with bats on an East Harlem street.

According to police, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 a 22-year-old woman got out of her car in front of 1663 Park Avenue. She was then approached by three men, one of whom pulled out a gun.

The man handed off the gun to a second man, who proceeded to hit the victim on the left side of her head with the head of the gun. All three men then proceeded to hit the victim’s car with multiple bats, causing substantial damage to the vehicle, which had two children inside of it during the assault.

The victim was able to drive away to a safe location and the suspects fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim suffered swelling and bruising and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.