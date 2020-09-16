Two men cuffed for stealing an ATM in Manhattan and leading police chase

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two men were taken into custody after leading cops through a chase after trying to steal an ATM in Manhattan.

According to police, at 4:28 a.m. on Sept. 16 officers assigned to the Manhattan South Grand Larceny Division were sitting in unmarked vehicles when they saw two men exit a blue Ford E250 van at Black Crescent, located at 76 Clinton Street. The suspects allegedly took an ATM from outside the location.

The officers called for backup, but before the units arrived the suspects fled the scene in the van northbound on the FDR. The Grand Larceny Division units followed the suspects by car.

The van was later found in front of 447 East 52nd Street. The ATM was recovered from the van and a 45-year-old man and a 72-year-old man were both taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.