Three men shot to death on Staten Island in 24-hour span: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A day after a 21-year-old was shot to death in Staten Island, two more men were slain on Tuesday morning and afternoon, police officials said.

In the latest shooting, a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest at 5:02 p.m. on Sept. 15 in front of 230 Jersey Street in Richmond Terrace, Staten Island. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

Officers from the 121st Precinct reported that the assailant fled in a black vehicle north on Jersey Street. This shooting occurred at the same place where another man lived who was shot to death on Monday morning.

In the morning shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot to death at 8:46 a.m. at the corner of Grandview Avenue and Arlington Place in Richmond Terrace, Staten Island.

Law enforcement agents said the victim — Sean Dallas, 21, of Woodruff Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn —was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and right arm. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, but could not be saved.

The shooting happened only four blocks away from where a 21-year-old man was gunned down on Monday night.

Prince Edmonds, 21, of Jersey Street in Richmond Terrace was found fatally shot at 3016 Richmond Terrace on Sept. 14.

Detectives are investigating whether the three shootings are connected.

Police seek information

The NYPD is also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two men depicted in photos and video in connection with a homicide that occurred on Sept. 8 in Brooklyn.

At about 4:40 p.m. that Tuesday, authorities said they received a 911 call of multiple people shot in front of 456 DeKalb Avenue.

Officers from the 79 Precinct/PSA3, found three people shot, including a 24-year-old male was shot in the head, a 24-year-old shot in the chest, and a 23-year-old shot in the leg.

The man shot in the head was later pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital. The second man shot int he chest was in stable and the 23-year-old was taken to Bellevue in stable condition.

The fatality was later identified as Tylee Felder, 24, of Nassau Street in Brooklyn.

The assailants are described as a male, Blacks, approximately 20-30 years in age. Investigators believe the shooting may be gang related.

Anyone with information in regard to this or the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.