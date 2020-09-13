Two questioned for fatal stabbing of man at Bronx home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are questioning two individuals connected to a deadly stabbing in the Bronx on Saturday night, police reported.

The homicide took place at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 at a home on Union Avenue between East 160th and 161st Streets in Longwood.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the 53-year-old male victim with a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

During the preliminary investigation, cops took two people into custody at the scene. They also recovered a pair of knives connected to the deadly assault.

Charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.